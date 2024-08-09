Manuel Locatelli is a player who divides opinion among the Juventus fan base, as he seems to have regressed since joining the club.

The former Sassuolo man was a key player in the Italy team that won Euro 2020, which led Juventus to bring him into their squad.

Top European sides were interested in signing him at the time, but he chose to move to Juve over Arsenal.

Playing for the Bianconeri has been a childhood dream come true for him, and he started well.

However, he has not shown significant improvement since his first season at the club, and some reports suggested that Thiago Motta might not rely on him.

That speculation has proven false so far, with the new coach being impressed by Locatelli’s performances during pre-season.

Despite this, he was booed by some fans when Juve’s senior team played against the Next Gen side recently.

Gazzetta Dello Sport claims the boos were due to his consistently poor performances for the club.

Interestingly, it seems the Curva Sud fans still support him, as the report notes they chanted in favour of the midfielder to drown out the boos during the game.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has hardly improved since he joined us and we can understand why the fans are not so happy with his performance.