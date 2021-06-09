“Why don’t you come and meet my agent instead?” Juventus man accused of poaching Kulusevski

Leonardo Bonucci is being investigated by the FIGC after the former agent of Dejan Kulusevski accused him of poaching his client.

Kulusevski joined Bianconeri last summer as one of the most exciting Swedish talents around the world.

He had earned the move by showing impressive form at Parma and he established himself as one of Juve’s key men last season.

He changed agents after moving to Turin and it seems Bonucci helped him to make that decision.

Kulusevski’s former agent, Stefano Sem, granted an interview recently and he pointed straight at Bonucci as the player who convinced Kulusevski to ditch him for another representative.

He said the Italian international had bluntly told the youngster to make his agent his rep and that influenced the winger’s decision and sealed Sem’s fate.

He told RAI 3 programme as quoted by Football Italia: “In my case, Bonucci went to the player and said to him, why don’t you come and meet my agent instead? I am 100 per cent sure it was Bonucci.

“Kulusevski told me that’s what happened, it was also confirmed by his family. This is Alessandro Lucci’s modus operandi.”

The report further claims that there is a recording of the conversation between the Juve teammates and it is being used in the investigation.