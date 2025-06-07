Douglas Luiz joined Juventus only twelve months ago, but he is already being considered for an early exit, with reports suggesting he could be the first player to leave the club this summer. The Brazilian midfielder arrived in Turin after helping Aston Villa qualify for the Champions League, a feat that raised his profile and convinced Juventus to secure his signature.

The transfer, which involved the sacrifice of two players, was seen as a significant acquisition and a statement of intent under Thiago Motta’s management. Luiz was widely regarded as one of the top midfielders in the world at the time of his arrival and was expected to play a central role in shaping the club’s new era.

Struggles on the Pitch and Managerial Changes

However, things did not go to plan. Luiz struggled to adapt under Motta, and his form quickly deteriorated. His performances were reportedly one of the reasons that led to Motta’s departure. Since the appointment of Igor Tudor, Luiz’s role in the squad has diminished even further. Under the Croatian manager, he has averaged fewer than five minutes per match, an indication that he is not part of the current tactical vision.

This lack of impact has raised serious questions about his suitability for the team. Juventus are now determined to assemble a more competitive squad ahead of the upcoming season, and reshaping the midfield could be one of the first steps in that process.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Club Prepared to Cut Ties

According to Il Bianconero, the Juventus board no longer believes Luiz is a player they can rely on for the next campaign. The report suggests there is now a growing consensus within the club to offload him during the current transfer window. Selling Luiz could also help free up valuable space in both the squad and the wage structure, offering Juventus more flexibility in the market.

Luiz has not capitalised on the opportunity he was given upon his arrival at the Allianz Stadium. While his talent is undisputed, his inability to integrate effectively into either managerial system has left his future in serious doubt. A summer departure appears increasingly likely as the Bianconeri look to move forward.