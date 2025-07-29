Douglas Luiz resumed training at Juventus yesterday, four days after the squad had been instructed to return for pre-season preparations. The Brazilian midfielder appears unsettled at the club, despite joining only twelve months ago, and there is growing speculation regarding his future.

Luiz reportedly wishes to leave, having failed to establish himself within Juventus’s tactical framework. Since his arrival, the club have already had two different managers, yet neither has been able to extract the level of performance he consistently demonstrated during his time at Aston Villa. Once considered one of Europe’s most accomplished midfielders, Luiz has struggled to replicate that form in Turin.

Juventus Alter Their Approach to Transfer-Listed Players

Despite his desire to move on, Luiz was integrated into the main training group upon his return, alongside other players who had been made available for transfer. This marks a departure from the club’s previous handling of players expected to leave. Last season, Juventus opted to isolate those on the market, which ultimately prompted the exit of figures such as Federico Chiesa.

This year, however, the club appear to be taking a more unified approach. According to Calciomercato, Juventus are deliberately avoiding any disruption to group cohesion, even as they actively seek buyers for several squad members. The report notes that the previous strategy of separating players was not well-received within the club and has been abandoned.

Douglas Luiz (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Preparing for All Scenarios

Keeping the entire squad together allows the coaching staff to maintain harmony during pre-season and ensures all players remain match-fit. This is particularly important given the possibility that some transfer-listed individuals may not secure moves before the window closes.

Juventus are aware of the need to balance the desire to sell with the practicalities of squad management. Should Luiz or others remain in Turin beyond the summer, the current inclusive approach could help prevent further disruptions to team dynamics and ensure readiness for the season ahead.