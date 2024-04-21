Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly hellbent on staying at Juventus beyond the current campaign despite the club’s ongoing struggles.

The Serbian first joined the club in January 2022, completing a groundbreaking move from arch-rivals Fiorentina.

Since then, the 24-year-old has had his fair share of highs and lows, often illustrated by his goal-scoring form.

But this season, he has finally cemented himself as the club’s main source of goals. Despite some negative moments and needless suspensions, Vlahovic has managed to net 16 Serie A goals thus far. He stands second in the league’s goal-scoring charts behind Inter captain Lautaro Martinez.

In the meantime, the striker is often linked with a summer move, particularly towards the Premier League.

But according to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, the Serbia international has no plans to leave Continassa this summer.

As the source explains, Vlahovic arrived at Juventus with the goal of winning trophies. Sadly, this objective has thus far eluded him, although he’ll have the chance to lift the Coppa Italia at the end of the current campaign.

Nevertheless, a solitary domestic cup would hardly satisfy his great thirst for silverware.

So as the source tells it, the bomber is determined to stay put and fulfill his initial aspirations by leading the club towards great heights.

Moreover, the report reveals how Vlahovic is increasingly becoming a locker-room leader at Juventus, which could be an extra motivation for the player to linger in Turin.