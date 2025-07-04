Juventus was desperate to sell Timothy Weah and Samuel Mbangula to Nottingham Forest a few weeks ago. The club aimed to finalise the deal before the end of June, the close of the 2024/25 financial year. Talks progressed quickly, and the transfer seemed imminent. However, the move collapsed because Weah refused to join Forest. Despite Juve’s efforts, the American player’s unwillingness to move prevented the transfer from going through.

Weah’s Refusal and Financial Pressure

The Bianconeri were eager to complete the sale as they needed the funds to improve their financial position ahead of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play deadline. Selling Weah and Mbangula would have helped balance the books and avoid sanctions. With the transfer falling apart, Juventus faced a last-minute cash crunch. The club was forced to look elsewhere to secure the finances necessary to stay compliant.

Mbangula remains with the team for now, while Weah’s future is still uncertain. Juventus will likely push for his exit during the summer transfer window, but the delay has added pressure on the club’s finances.

Exor’s Vital Financial Injection

Unable to generate the needed income through player sales, Juventus received a €15 million capital injection from its majority shareholder, Exor. This bailout came just in time to prevent possible penalties from UEFA. According to Calciomercato, this financial support was essential for Juventus to close the books without issue.

The club released an official statement confirming the investment:

“Juventus Football Club SpA announces that, at the request of the Company, the majority shareholder EXOR NV has made a second payment towards a future capital increase for a total of €15 million, with the same terms, conditions and purpose as the payment made on 28 March.”

This funding shows the importance of Exor’s backing but also highlights Juventus’s need to better manage transfers and cash flow going forward. The club’s future stability depends on smarter planning and completing deals efficiently.