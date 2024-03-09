In the absence of Dusan Vlahovic, who is suspended, Federico Chiesa is set to be Juventus’ main man in attack for their upcoming match against Atalanta this weekend.

The Azzurri star has faced injuries frequently this season, but at this crucial stage of the term, he cannot afford to underperform. While this season has been Vlahovic’s best since joining the club, the Serbian’s unavoidable absence creates an opportunity for Chiesa to showcase his ability to carry the team.

Chiesa demonstrated his potential with a beautiful goal against Napoli, serving as a reminder that he can be a top performer for the team when given the chance. Juventus will rely on him to be in top form against Atalanta, and Tuttomercatoweb suggests he has a good chance of finding the back of the net in that fixture.

The report indicates that Chiesa has scored five times against La Dea and appears to relish facing them. Additionally, the attacker is just one goal away from reaching the milestone of scoring 30 times for Juventus, which could serve as added motivation for him to find the back of the net once again.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has to step up in this game and show why he is a key man for the team.

Vlahovic’s performance has made us ask for very little from him, but now the Serbian is suspended, the Azzurri star must perform well.