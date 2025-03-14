Juventus is widely regarded as the biggest club in Italian football, and naturally, the expectations surrounding them are immense. The club is expected to consistently compete in the Champions League and challenge for major titles. This expectation is ingrained in the identity of Juventus, and it has always been a marker of their success.

Last season, Juventus was banned from European competition, which was a difficult blow for both the club and its supporters. The absence from Europe was particularly tough for fans who have grown accustomed to seeing their team perform on the continental stage year after year. This season, Juventus did manage to secure a place in the Champions League, but their hopes were dashed when they were eliminated in the playoff phase. Despite this setback, the Bianconeri remain a club with high ambitions and are always expected to deliver solid performances.

This season has been one of hard work and dedication for Juventus, but a late-season collapse could see them finish outside the European places, a scenario that is causing genuine concern among their supporters. The fear of missing out on Europe is real, especially after their recent loss to Atalanta, which has added to the sense of unease surrounding the team’s form.

Would it be a catastrophe for Juventus to finish outside the European spots? The answer varies depending on who you ask. For many Juventus fans, the prospect of not participating in European competition would be a significant disappointment. However, there could also be some silver lining in such a scenario.

For a team that seems to have lost its way and is struggling to find its identity, finishing outside the European places might offer an opportunity for rebuilding. Without the added pressure of mid-week European fixtures, Juventus would have more time to focus on domestic matches, allowing the manager to work on tactics and give players the much-needed rest.

A season without the demands of international travel and multiple competitions could give the club a chance to regroup and rediscover its rhythm. If Juventus can regroup and use the time to rebuild, they may return to continental football with a stronger foundation, better prepared to face the rigours of European competition once again.