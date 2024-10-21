Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao is tipped to thrive in Tuesday’s Champions League fixture against Stuttgart.

The 21-year-old received a compulsory rest this weekend as he was suspended against Lazio after receiving a controversial red card in the previous Serie A contest against Cagliari. And while his absence was heavily felt, the Bianconeri managed to snatch a slim win against the 10-man Lazio thanks to Mario Gila’s own-goal.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese will return to action in midweek when the Bianconeri host Stuttgart in Europe’s elite club competition. With Nico Gonzales still out with an injury, Conceicao is the ultimate favorite to start on the right wing.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Porto loanee could once again play a decisive role for the Old Lady in Europe after leading the club towards a magical come-from-behind win over RB Leipzig in his previous European outing.

As the pink newspaper explains, Juventus have been able to find more joy in Europe as they’ve been up against opponents who are willing to open up the play and go toe-to-toe rather than adopting a cautious approach. This has been the case against both PSV Eindhoven and Leipzig, and the source expects more of the same this Tuesday.

Stuttgart’s progressive approach should suit Thiago Motta’s football, and particularly Conceicao who thrives in wide spaces thanks to his blistering pace and elite dribbling skills.

Moreover, when the Portugal international manages to find enough space to inflict the damage, he would also help bring out the best out of Dusan Vlahovic, as well as the attacking midfielder.

Between injuries and suspensions, Conceicao hasn’t featured for Juventus on too many occasions thus far, but he has certainly made the opportunities count. The winger has already scored two goals and provided an assist in his four appearances across all competitions.