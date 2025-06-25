Francisco Conceição trained alone in Juventus’ latest session, prompting concern among supporters just days before their crucial Club World Cup group stage showdown against Manchester City. The Bianconeri are enjoying a strong campaign in the United States, but this latest development raised questions about whether one of their most exciting attackers will be fit in time for the high-stakes encounter.

Conceição has been a bright spark for Juventus in recent months, earning plaudits for his flair, technical quality, and work ethic. His role in the team has grown steadily since joining the club, and he has become an important part of Igor Tudor’s attacking plans. With Juventus looking to assert themselves in a tournament filled with elite competition, his presence could make a meaningful difference.

Juve Looking to Secure Top Spot

Juventus have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Club World Cup after commanding wins over Al Ain and Wydad Casablanca. Those results have placed them among the favourites to challenge for the trophy, with fans and pundits alike recognising the team’s improved cohesion and tactical sharpness under Tudor.

However, topping the group remains a priority, and Manchester City present the toughest challenge so far. The English side, who are former winners of the competition, boast a deep and experienced squad. Juventus will need to be at their best to secure a favourable draw in the next round. Every decision regarding player fitness and selection will be crucial in preparing for what will likely be their sternest test yet.

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Conceição Set for Full Return

Fortunately, reports from Il Bianconero have eased concerns over Conceição’s availability. The Portuguese winger was kept out of full training as a precautionary measure. Tudor reportedly wanted to manage his workload ahead of the City match. There is no injury concern, and Conceição is expected to rejoin the group in their next session.

This news comes as a relief to Juventus supporters, who have seen Conceição become increasingly influential. His ability to unlock defences with quick feet and creativity has given Juventus a valuable attacking edge.

Assuming he completes the next training sessions without issue, Conceição will be in contention to start against Manchester City. His presence would provide Juventus with the attacking thrust they need to compete with Europe’s best and maintain momentum in a tournament that could define their season.