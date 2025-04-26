Juventus had the opportunity to sign Giovanni Leoni from Padova last year, but they allowed him to join Sampdoria instead. La Samp subsequently sold him to Parma in January, and since then, he has impressed greatly in his debut season in Serie A.

When Juventus faced Parma in midweek, Leoni showcased precisely what the Bianconeri had missed by containing the threats posed by Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani. At just eighteen years old, Leoni is already establishing himself as one of the most promising defenders in Italian football, and Juventus have taken notice by adding him to their list of potential signings.

Parma are expected to seek a significant profit when they eventually sell the talented youngster, and Juventus are one of the clubs monitoring him closely. The Old Lady could make a serious move to secure his services at the end of the season, driven by a clear strategy within the club.

According to Calciomercato, Cristiano Giuntoli is focused on rejuvenating the Juventus squad, and part of his plan involves reducing the average age of the defensive unit. Leoni, with his remarkable composure and ability at such a young age, fits perfectly into this vision for the future.

Leoni’s consistent performances since his transfer to Parma suggest he could be ready for the demands of a bigger club. A move to Juventus would represent a significant step in his career, and with the Bianconeri eager to rebuild with a younger core, the timing may be ideal for both player and club.

As Juventus look to blend emerging talents with their established stars, securing a player of Leoni’s calibre would not only strengthen the current squad but also serve as an investment in long-term success. Bringing in promising young players has become a key part of the club’s strategy, and Giovanni Leoni could soon be a central figure in Juventus’ evolving project.