Cristiano Giuntoli was not present when Juventus informed Max Allegri that he had been sacked yesterday.

It is widely believed that Allegri’s departure was triggered by a disagreement with the sporting director, as the two had been at odds for weeks before Allegri was dismissed.

The coach did not feel supported by the sporting director and likely felt isolated as rumours persisted that he would be sacked in the summer.

However, he was relieved of his duties much earlier, and it wasn’t Giuntoli who handed him the dismissal letter.

Calciomercato reveals that managing director Maurizio Scanavino was the person who informed Allegri of the board’s decision.

The Bianconeri explained that Giuntoli did not have to carry out that duty because it was not a technical decision but a disciplinary one.

Juve FC Says

Allegri will feel he deserves more respect and to have left in a better way, but it does not matter who handed him his sack letter.

The decision had already been made at the board level, and he was going to lose his job no matter what, so it makes no difference who informed him of the decision.

We have a rebuilding job to do and need to name a replacement as soon as possible.