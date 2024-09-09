Juventus winger Nico Gonzalez has seemingly recovered from a slight knock. Yet, he’s still unlikely to start against Empoli on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was in the starting lineup in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Chile last Thursday. However, he left the pitch early in the second half due to a slight knock.

But while Argentina and Juventus both feared an injury, it appears that the player has now shaken off the knock and is ready to make himself available for Lionel Scaloni on Tuesday against Colombia.

Ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifier, the Argentina coach revealed that Gonzalez is training separately. So while he won’t feature as a starter for the Albiceleste, he could still make an appearance off the bench if required.

This could also be the situation when Juventus travel to Empoli on the weekend.

IlBianconero names two reasons that will likely prompt Thiago Motta to keep the Argentine on the bench when they take on the Azzurri at the Castellani.

The source notes that the player will return late from the international break, as is often the case with South Americans. The long flight might take its toll on his physical condition.

Furthermore, a packed schedule awaits the Bianconeri, with the Champions League just around the corner. Hence, Motta will have to manage the energy levels of his players.

The Italo-Brazilian might be short on options on the right wing, with Franciso Conceicao out with an injury and Timothy Weah only just returning to training.

Hence, Andrea Cambiaso could get the nod in a more advanced position once again.