Why has Del Piero not been given a role at Juventus yet?

Alessandro Del Piero seems close to returning to Juventus in an official capacity.

The attacker is one former player the fans at the Allianz Stadium idolise and showed how much they appreciated him the last time he visited the ground.

He is being tipped to be a member of the new leadership structure at the club, but there has been no official confirmation yet.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals, just like most fans, the former deputy director of the Gazzetta dello Sport, Luca Calamai, has questioned the decision not to make him a part of the group yet.

He believes Del Piero has the experience to do an amazing job at the Allianz Stadium and he also knows the club very well.

Juve FC Says

Del Piero remains one of the most important players we have had and having him back in another capacity will be great.

However, we must guard against putting the leaders under pressure and allow them to do their work.

If Del Piero fits the profile of who they want for a role, they will bring him on board. Otherwise, there are other top former players who we can trust to deliver for us in the boardroom