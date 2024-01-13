Juventus has defeated Inter Milan in the race to sign Tiago Djalo from Lille for approximately 3 million euros.

While the deal is reported to be finalised, the official announcement of the signing of the Lille star by Juventus is still pending.

The defender is anticipated to make the move to Turin in the upcoming weeks. However, Juventus supporters had anticipated the announcement of his signing by now.

The delay in making the announcement is causing concern among fans, with some fearing that Inter Milan could still intervene and thwart the transfer. The question arises: Why hasn’t Juventus announced the move yet?

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus’s financial balance still reflects a negative, preventing them from adding a player to their squad. To complete Djalo’s signing, they must sell a player to make room in their budget, and they are actively pursuing this in the days to come.

Juve FC Says

Djalo has already agreed to join us, and there is almost no need to panic. We trust the board to see the transfer through.

We have had financial problems for some time, so it is not surprising that we have to offload someone to afford him in the squad.

However, since we already have an agreement with the defender and his club, we do not expect any late surprises.