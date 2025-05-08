Juventus are reportedly in the market for a new striker this summer, and much of the focus has centred on finding a possible replacement for Dusan Vlahovic. However, the Serbian forward is not the only striker at the club, and decisions must also be made regarding the futures of other players in the same position.

Vlahovic remains the primary goalscorer at the Allianz Stadium, even though his scoring output has declined in recent times. With his contract set to expire in 2026, the club is expected to make a definitive decision on his future in the coming months. Supporters are widely aware of the situation, as the club appear to be moving toward one of two outcomes: either Vlahovic signs a new deal or he will be sold.

Striker Reshuffle Expected at the Allianz Stadium

While Vlahovic’s situation has received the most attention, he is not the only striker under scrutiny. Juventus must also assess the roles of two other frontmen currently in Turin, both of whom have uncertain futures. Randal Kolo Muani and Arkadiusz Milik are still part of the squad, but their long-term positions at the club remain in question.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Juventus have not yet decided whether these players will remain or be allowed to leave. The report states that their future remains undecided, and no formal conclusion has been reached by the club. This lack of clarity has raised questions among supporters, particularly in the case of Milik.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Questions Over Milik and Muani Remain

Milik has recently extended his contract by two additional seasons, which makes the situation more puzzling. Despite his extension, there appears to be no clear indication from the club regarding his role moving forward. The same applies to Kolo Muani, who has yet to establish himself as a key figure in the squad.

The current outlook suggests that both players may not be viewed as ideal options for Juventus going forward. If they are not considered integral to the club’s plans, a summer departure could be the most practical solution. With the season nearing its conclusion, Juventus will need to clarify their stance quickly in order to plan their squad effectively for the next campaign.