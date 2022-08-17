Why Juventus chose to sacrifice Rovella instead of Miretti or Fagioli

Although Juventus fans enjoyed seeing a host of youngsters taking part in the club’s season opener against Sassuolo, the departure of at least one starlet remains inevitable.

As la Gazzetta dello Sport explains, the dice has fallen on Nicolò Rovella who’s now set to embark on another loan stint.

The 21-year-old signed for the Bianconeri in January 2021 after impressing at Genoa, but he remained on loan with the Grifone for another 18 months.

But despite making a positive impact during the club’s pre-season, the young midfielder should join Monza on a temporary basis, where he’ll find another Juventus loanee in Filippo Ranocchia.

So why did the management opt to maintain Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagioli at the expense of Rovella?

As the report explains, the main reason has nothing to do with the player’s abilities on the pitch. Instead, it’s mostly due to the fact that Italy U-21 international would command a spot on the Champions League list, unlike his two fellow youngsters.

The rules of European competition allow clubs to register an extra number of players as long they’re homegrown. Since Miretti and Fagioli have both spent time in the Bianconeri’s youth sector, the club will be able to extend its CL list by adding them to the fold.

On the contrary, Rovella is a youth product of Genoa, and never featured for the Old Lady’s youth ranks.