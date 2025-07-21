Juventus manager Igor Tudor is reportedly unsatisfied with one particular aspect of the club’s transfer campaign.

The 46-year-old has been in charge since March, when he took over as a caretaker coach following the sacking of Thiago Motta.

While the team hardly produced sensational displays in the final months of the season, the Croatian had at least succeeded in halting the free fall, and eventually achieving the main objective of the season by finishing in the Top 4.

Tudor’s decent results, coupled with Antonio Conte’s snub in favour of staying Napoli, earned him a permanent role at Juventus.

Igor Tudor frustrated with the lack of arrivals at Juventus

The former Bianconeri defender is now preparing for his first full season as Juventus boss, while Damien Comolli and Co. are working on providing him with a squad suitable for his 3-4-2-1 system.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, Tudor hasn’t been entirely pleased with the management’s work thus far, particularly in the excessive time they’re taking to finalise transfers.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

As the Roman newspaper explains, the former Marseille and Lazio manager was hoping to have the bulk of the squad ready for pre-season.

However, the club’s preparations will begin on Thursday, and Juventus have only managed to sign Jonathan David thus far, albeit Francisco Conceicao’s permanent transfer should be announced in the coming hours.

Why Juventus have been slow on the market

The Serie A giants are also working on several other operations, including Jadon Sancho and Randal Kolo Muani. They’re also expected to sign a new midfielder, a right wingback and potentially a new defender.

However, the hierarchy has been struggling to offload the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Douglas Luiz, which has derailed their plans.

But despite his irritation, Tudor still shares a solid bond with the Juventus directors, and these episodes are pretty common during the transfer market.