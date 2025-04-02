Igor Tudor’s appointment as Juventus’ interim manager in March 2025 arrived during a period of turmoil for the storied Italian club. Replacing Thiago Motta after consecutive heavy defeats to Atalanta (4-0) and Fiorentina (3-0), Tudor inherited a squad languishing in fifth place, one point adrift of Champions League qualification. While the immediate focus has shifted to securing a top-four finish, judging Tudor’s tenure solely on this metric would overlook the deeper structural challenges he faces and the potential long-term impact of his tactical overhaul.

Tudor’s debut against Genoa offered glimpses of his approach, with Juventus grinding out a 1-0 victory thanks to Kenan Yildiz’s solo strike. The result, though narrow, halted a damaging losing streak and showcased Tudor’s emphasis on defensive discipline—a stark contrast to the leaky performances under Motta. Notably, Tudor’s quick sideline intervention, tossing the ball to Teun Koopmeiners to initiate the move leading to Yildiz’s goal, underscored his proactive touchline presence. However, as he admitted post-match, “It wasn’t something we practiced,” highlighting the need for time to implement his vision fully.

Juventus’ struggles this season stem from a disjointed squad still adapting to Motta’s experimental tactics and an influx of new signings. Tudor’s mandate extends beyond short-term results; he must instil a cohesive identity. At his introductory press conference, he stressed the urgency of “bringing a sense of lightness” to a team burdened by expectations. His preference for attacking football, balanced with defensive rigour, marks a philosophical shift. However, as he cautioned, “From a tactical point of view, it will take two to three weeks”— a luxury Juventus can scarcely afford in the final nine games.

Tudor’s reputation as a “problem solver” precedes him, with past successes at Udinese, Verona, and Lazio demonstrating his ability to stabilise teams mid-crisis. Yet, Juventus’ challenges run deeper: a lack of attacking fluency, defensive vulnerabilities, and reported dressing-room discord under Motta. Tudor’s no-nonsense management style, which prioritises player accountability and tactical flexibility, offers a reset button. His willingness to leave clubs over philosophical differences—as seen at Marseille and Lazio—also signals a commitment to long-term principles over short-term appeasement.

While Champions League qualification remains critical financially and symbolically, Tudor’s legacy should be assessed on how he lays the foundations for sustained success. The club’s hierarchy has backed him to implement a 3-5-2 system reminiscent of Antonio Conte’s title-winning sides, blending aggression with tactical nuance. However, replicating Conte’s instant impact is unrealistic given the current squad’s limitations and the truncated timeframe.

In a season where Juventus have already been eliminated from all competitions, Tudor’s task is as much about cultural renewal as securing results. His early focus on reinstating defensive solidity and fostering attacking intent provides a template for progress, irrespective of the final league position. As he aptly summarised, “We need to get over [this period] by working hard” — a mantra that transcends the immediacy of a top-four race.