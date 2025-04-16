Igor Tudor wishes to remain the Juventus manager beyond this season, and that possibility may become a reality when the campaign concludes.

The former Juventus midfielder has taken charge of three matches, securing two wins and remaining unbeaten—a positive sign for the club's prospects.

Tudor has the qualities required to guide the team towards its end-of-season objective of Champions League qualification.

Since Tudor’s arrival, the Bianconeri have appeared significantly more composed on the pitch, with high expectations that he will steer them back into Europe’s elite competition.

The players appreciate his philosophy

To earn your players’ trust and secure positive results, it is essential to make them embrace your tactical vision.

Tudor seems to have achieved this, as the team is more entertaining to watch, and the players enjoy themselves on the pitch.

This approach fosters success and could lead to further accomplishments before the season ends.

Tudor shows respect for the players

While this was not necessarily absent under Thiago Motta, the players reportedly feel more valued by Tudor, who utilises their strengths.

Motta occasionally attempted to force unsuitable roles upon individuals, whereas in his brief tenure, Tudor appears to deploy players in their optimal positions.

This represents the highest form of respect a manager can extend to his squad, and the Juventus players seem to be thriving under his guidance.

He embodies the Juventus DNA

Tudor featured in over 100 league matches for Juventus and secured four major honours, including two league titles.

One of the reasons he was deemed a suitable candidate is his understanding of what it means to don the iconic black and white Juventus shirt.

The Bianconeri have appointed a manager capable of transmitting the necessary drive to represent the club, which has resulted in more confident performances in recent weeks and a likely top-four finish.

Rival clubs struggle with consistency

Bologna held fourth place for an extended period and continues to pose a challenge to Juve’s position, but their inconsistency has been evident.

Their recent defeat to Atalanta allowed Juve to retain their place in the top four, and further dropped points from Bologna are anticipated.

Lazio and Fiorentina have also failed to demonstrate the consistency needed to surpass the Bianconeri, making Juve’s top-four finish increasingly probable.

