Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio has reportedly rejected a financially tempting proposal for Liverpool ahead of an imminent move to Juventus.

The 26-year-old is an Inter youth product who has been making his mark with the Biancorossi since 2020. This season, he was named the Best Goalkeeper in Serie A following his brilliant displays between the posts.

Therefore, the Bianconeri were keen to sign him and managed to move ahead of the competition.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus have found an agreement with Monza over Di Gregorio since late April.

This occurred when Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli met Monza CEO Adriano Galliani over dinner in Milano.

Since then, the custodian became betrothed to the Bianconeri, so every other has been politely rejected, including proposals from Inter, Milan, Newcastle United and Roma.

Moreover, the Turin-based newspaper claims Liverpool came knocking on the door almost 20 days ago.

The Reds offered both Monza and Di Gregorio larger figures than the ones agreed upon with Juventus. The Premier League giants reportedly considered the Italian as a possible long-term heir for Alisson.

Yet, the goalkeeper opted to keep the word he had given to the Old Lady, and Galliani was of the same mind.

Therefore, Di Gregorio will soon sign for Juventus on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy for 20 million euros.

The shot-stopper will earn a salary worth around 2 million euros per season in addition to a bonus, which will mount over time.