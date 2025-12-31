Davide Frattesi was the centre of a transfer battle between Inter Milan and Juventus in the summer of 2023, following his impressive performances at Sassuolo. Inter ultimately secured his signature, signing him on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the season. Juventus could have agreed to a similar arrangement, or even better, but Inter acted more decisively at the time.

Two years on, the Bianconeri remain keen to add Frattesi to their squad to strengthen the team. The men at the Allianz Stadium believe he can excel in Luciano Spalletti’s system and has been tipped for a move to Turin in the next transfer window. Juventus are working diligently to ensure its squad is in optimal shape, and Frattesi could play a key role in achieving that objective during the second half of the season.

Davide Frattesi (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Continued Interest

The question remains why Juventus missed out on Frattesi in 2023. Sassuolo’s CEO, Giovanni Carnevali, provided insight into the situation. As told to Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “Now Frattesi is wanted by Juventus; they already wanted him when he went to Inter, as did Napoli. Inter were just more determined, and the boy’s desire made the difference. And I think he’s always done well there: if he plays, he can emerge. If he comes to Sassuolo, we’ll take him back immediately.”

Carnevali’s comments highlight that Inter’s determination, combined with Frattesi’s own ambition, played a decisive role in his move. Juventus’ interest has not waned, reflecting the midfielder’s continued development and potential impact in Serie A.

Strengthening Juventus’ Squad

Adding Frattesi would provide Juventus with a dynamic presence in midfield, enhancing both their creativity and tactical flexibility. The club will monitor developments closely and evaluate all options in preparation for the next transfer window. His experience and growth since leaving Sassuolo make him an appealing target for a team aiming to compete at the highest level domestically and in Europe.

Securing Frattesi could therefore be a significant step in Juventus’ strategy to reinforce their squad and maintain their competitive edge for the remainder of the season.