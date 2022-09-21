Why is Dusan Vlahovic increasingly isolated in the Juventus attack?

Dusan Vlahovic joined Juventus as one of the most lethal attackers in the world, having been in fine form at Fiorentina.

The Serbian is still a top player, but he is struggling at the Allianz Stadium.

He started this season very well and scored 4 times in his first 4 games of the campaign.

That seemed to be a sign of things to come, but his fortune has quickly changed. He now struggles to get a shot in matches.

Even as he doesn’t score, Vlahovic is a big goal threat, so where have his goals gone?

Il Bianconero says he has been a lonely figure in most matches, and his struggles have been down to a lack of service from the teammates behind him.

The report claims the striker is not getting the right support from Filip Kostic, Angel di Maria and Juan Cuadrado.

It suggests he might have to wait for the return of Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa to get back to form.

Juve FC Says

We all know Vlahovic is a top player, and he will score many goals if he gets the chances.

However, that has not happened so far, and the Serbian will not be a happy man.

We must create more chances for him to score or risk wasting his talents.