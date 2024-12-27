Nicolo Fagioli was expected to be a key player for Juventus this season, especially after missing much of the last campaign due to a suspension. The midfielder is arguably the most technically gifted player in the Juve squad and had earned the trust of Max Allegri before the manager’s dismissal.

Despite his limited playing time last season, Luciano Spalletti still included Fagioli in Italy’s squad for Euro 2024. This selection was a clear indication of his talent and potential, signalling that Juventus should consider building their midfield around him.

However, the arrival of Thiago Motta as Juventus’ new head coach has altered Fagioli’s fortunes at the Allianz Stadium. Motta, evidently unconvinced by the club’s existing midfield options, prioritised strengthening that area as soon as he took over. The coach brought in at least three new midfielders during the transfer window.

Unfortunately, not all of these new signings have lived up to expectations so far, which could have opened the door for Fagioli to stake his claim. However, he has struggled to secure consistent game time. Most of his season has been spent on the bench, with only sporadic opportunities to showcase his abilities.

Does Motta Have an Issue with Fagioli?

Managing a top club like Juventus is no small task, and Thiago Motta faces immense pressure to deliver results. This means he must carefully choose his starting lineup for every game, with little room for sentimentality. The club’s management rarely interferes with team selection, leaving Motta free to make decisions based on his vision.

While Fagioli’s lack of minutes might stem from the manager’s dislike, this is unlikely to be the case. Fagioli remains a valuable member of the squad, but Motta likely believes other players are better suited to his tactical approach.

Although fans regard Fagioli as the most technically proficient midfielder in the squad, starting him purely on that basis would be illogical if he does not align with the coach’s strategy.

Should Juventus Let Fagioli Go?

Fagioli may not be playing regularly at Juventus, but he remains a highly talented midfielder who would walk into the starting XI of many top Serie A clubs. To unlock his full potential, Fagioli needs a manager who fully appreciates and utilises his skill set.

Given Juventus’ need for financial resources to strengthen their squad, it might be prudent to consider selling Fagioli while his market value is high. With clubs reportedly interested in him ahead of the January transfer window, Juventus could secure a good fee for the midfielder.

While offloading Fagioli might be a tough decision, it could ultimately benefit both the player and the club. For Fagioli, a fresh start under a coach who believes in him could reignite his career, while Juventus could use the funds to address other pressing needs in the squad.