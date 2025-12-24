Weston McKennie has emerged as one of the most influential figures in the current Juventus squad, yet the American midfielder could become a free agent at the end of this season. His situation has prompted growing concern among supporters, particularly given his significant role in the team’s recent performances.

Over the last few seasons, McKennie has developed into a key player for Juventus and continues to play a prominent role under Luciano Spalletti. His ability to adapt has been one of his greatest strengths, enabling him to contribute consistently regardless of his deployment position on the pitch. While many versatile players struggle to maintain effectiveness across multiple roles, McKennie has delivered reliable performances in every position he has been asked to occupy.

Importance to the Team Structure

McKennie’s influence extends beyond tactical flexibility. He brings energy, intelligence and balance, qualities that have often proved decisive in tight matches. There are numerous games Juventus would likely not have won without his contributions, underlining just how vital he has been to the team’s success.

Despite this, he has previously faced attempts by the club to move him on. Having overcome those uncertain periods, he is now in a position where he could leave for nothing, a scenario that raises serious questions about long-term planning. Players with his consistency and commitment are rare, and losing him without compensation would represent a significant failure to protect the squad’s core.

Weston McKennie (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Contract Concerns and Club Message

Given his performances and regular involvement, it is difficult to justify the lack of urgency in securing McKennie’s future. A new contract with terms that reflect his value would appear both logical and necessary. If he were struggling for form or opportunities, the situation might be easier to understand, but that is clearly not the case.

McKennie continues to deliver whenever called upon and has shown professionalism throughout. Allowing such a player to depart as a free agent would send an unsettling message about how Juventus value those who consistently perform at a high level. Retaining him beyond this season should be viewed as a priority, not only for sporting reasons but also to demonstrate the club’s commitment to its most dependable players.