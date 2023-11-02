Luis Hasa is considered one of the most promising talents at Juventus currently, and his current contract with the club is set to expire in 2024. He played a crucial role for the Italy U19 squad that won the European championship, underlining his potential importance for the Bianconeri.

However, Juventus has been somewhat relaxed in offering him a new contract, which may appear surprising. The club’s primary focus has been on achieving positive results on the pitch and securing new deals for other players.

There is a reason behind Juventus’ approach to Hasa’s contract situation. According to a report by Calciomercato, the club holds an option to extend his contract by at least one more season. They intend to trigger this option if they have not reached an agreement on a new contract with the 19-year-old midfielder when the time comes. This strategy allows Juventus to maintain flexibility in managing the young talent’s future within the club.

Juve FC Says

Hasa is a fine midfielder and one of the best coming through the ranks at the club right now.

He will fancy his chance of earning promotion to the first team shortly, but the club has to commit to him soon and hand him a new contract.