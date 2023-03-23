Why is Juventus struggling to sign Ivan Fresneda?

Ivan Fresneda is one of several players Juventus has targeted recently and some reports have suggested they could have added him to their squad in the last transfer window.

With interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United also, the Spaniard surprisingly remained at Real Valladolid.

Juve remains linked with a move for him and he might leave his present employers in the next summer transfer windows.

Juve is working on getting the deal sorted, but a report has now revealed why it is very hard for them to achieve success.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals the major obstacle holding the deal down is the player’s valuation.

The report claims the black and whites value him at not more than 15m euros, but Valladolid wants 25m euros to release his signature.

Juve FC Says

Fresneda is a fine talent. At 18, he is already showing his value on the pitch for his present employers.

However, he is not worth 25m euros because he is still largely unproven and we must not allow ourselves to be forced to pay too much for the player.

The defender will get better if we add him to our squad now, but we must get the deal done at a reasonable fee.