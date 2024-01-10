Moise Kean was confirmed as one of the four strikers by Juventus at the start of the season, with the club choosing not to offload him permanently or on loan. Despite returning from Everton with high expectations, Kean has faced challenges in finding his form and scoring goals for Juventus this season. While Max Allegri has maintained confidence in Kean, the Italian striker has struggled to make a significant impact.

Now, Juventus is reportedly considering sending Kean out on loan during the current transfer window. According to a report from Football Italia, Kean is facing competition from emerging talent Kenan Yildiz, a Turkish striker who has impressed recently. Yildiz’s emergence has pushed Kean down the pecking order, and he is set to receive more playing time at the expense of his teammate. The report suggests that Kean may need a successful loan spell to regain a place in the Juventus team.

Juve FC Says

The competition for a place at the Allianz Stadium is serious, as we have players coming from the academy who are hungry to impress.

Kean needs a very good second half of the season to stand a chance of staying on the team.