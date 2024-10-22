Paul Pogba’s recent public appeal for a second chance at Juventus comes amidst a turbulent period following his four-year ban for failing a drug test, which has now been reduced. Set to resume training in January and eligible to play by March, Pogba’s desire to remain at the Allianz Stadium contrasts sharply with the club’s apparent intention to terminate his contract. The Bianconeri seem poised to part ways with the French midfielder, signalling that the club has not prepared for his potential return.

Thiago Motta, who took over as head coach this season, did not factor Pogba into his plans when he joined the club. Reports indicate that Juventus is actively discussing the termination of Pogba’s contract, as they have little confidence in his ability to reintegrate effectively after such a long absence from competitive football. Despite his willingness to take a pay cut to stay in Turin, the road ahead for Pogba looks increasingly uncertain.

Former Juventus player Federico Balzaretti has weighed in on the situation, highlighting the challenges Pogba faces in convincing Motta of his worth to the team. As Balzaretti noted as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, “Difficult. Thiago Motta has to be won over, and he doesn’t pay much attention to his name; he protects his team a lot.” This reflects a broader sentiment that, while every player deserves a second chance, Pogba’s road back to form will not be easy. His history of injuries and the recent ban have created doubts about his physical condition and overall readiness.

Balzaretti continued, stating that it will take time for Pogba to regain his previous level of performance: “He’s very motivated, still has a lot of passion, but we need to understand how he is physically first.” This is a crucial point, as fitness will play a significant role in Pogba’s potential reintegration into the squad.

Ultimately, the situation poses a dilemma for both Pogba and Juventus. While he seeks redemption and a place in the team, the club seems to believe it may be best for both parties to part ways. With Pogba not being a young player, Balzaretti suggests that it might be wise for him to accept his fate and seek opportunities elsewhere, preferably in a team where he can rediscover his form without the pressures and expectations that come with being at a club like Juventus.