Juventus are reportedly considering a high-profile reunion with Antonio Conte at the end of the current season, and circumstances suggest that securing his return may be a realistic possibility.

Conte has a long-standing history with the Bianconeri, having served the club with distinction both as a player and as a manager. His previous tenure in charge saw Juventus reclaim domestic dominance, and for many supporters, he remains the ideal figure to lead the club back to success. There was already speculation surrounding his potential return at the end of last season, with a portion of the fanbase anticipating that he would be appointed as the next head coach.

However, Juventus chose a different path, opting to appoint Thiago Motta—an unproven managerial figure at the highest level—in a move widely viewed as a gamble. That decision ultimately did not yield the expected results, and Motta was dismissed, prompting the club to install Igor Tudor as interim manager for the remainder of the campaign.

Tudor now faces the considerable task of guiding Juventus back into the top four, with Champions League qualification still hanging in the balance. Despite his efforts, he is widely expected to depart once the season concludes, thereby paving the way for a potential return of Conte to the helm at the Allianz Stadium.

While Napoli are believed to be keen on retaining Conte’s services, they may find it difficult to keep hold of him should Juventus present a compelling offer. According to Football Italia, the former Italy manager’s contract with Napoli does not include a termination clause. This effectively means that Conte is free to resign at any time, provided he does not request a severance package.

This contractual detail offers Juventus a strategic advantage, should they choose to approach him with improved financial terms and greater institutional backing. Given the club’s ongoing struggles to establish a clear footballing identity, Conte’s proven leadership and familiarity with the Juventus environment could make him an ideal candidate to spearhead their next chapter.