Juventus is one of four teams set to compete in the Supercoppa Italiana semi-finals at the start of 2025, and they must aim to win the trophy.

The tournament’s new four-team format adds excitement but also increases the challenge, as clubs now need to play two matches instead of one to secure the title.

Juventus secured their place in the competition by winning the Coppa Italia last season. Fans will have the opportunity to watch live football as Juventus faces AC Milan in the semifinals of the Italian Super Cup on January 3, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For Thiago Motta, this presents an opportunity to win his first trophy as Juventus manager. He must seize this moment to establish his credentials.

While Juventus has the chance to compete for up to five trophies this season, the Serie A title seems increasingly out of reach. A perfect second half of the campaign might allow them to finish closer to the top of the standings, but winning the league appears unlikely given their inconsistent performances so far.

The Supercoppa represents a realistic target, and Juventus has the quality within their squad to achieve success. However, they will need to deliver significantly improved performances to lift the trophy.

Motta needs the Super Cup to earn trust

Motta arrived at Juventus as a highly regarded manager, and his team started the season strongly. However, in recent months, his players seem either disengaged with his tactics or in need of fresh motivation.

Much has been said about the team’s injury problems, but Juventus still has enough quality players to perform better than they are currently.

The men in black and white can rediscover their hunger by setting their sights on winning the Italian Super Cup next month.

Securing that trophy could strengthen the players’ trust in Motta’s methods and provide the board with an early indication that they appointed the right manager.

Motta has the potential to win many trophies during his time in Turin, and claiming the Super Cup would bolster his credibility, earn him more trust, and buy him additional time to build a team capable of competing for the Serie A title.

Juventus has the players to win the Super Cup

In matches against their direct rivals this season, Juventus has performed well, despite failing to secure victories in those games.

This demonstrates that the team possesses the quality needed to compete with the best in Italian football, and Juventus should be capable of defeating them to win the Super Cup.

Even without Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, Juventus still has a strong chance of emerging victorious in the Super Cup, and Motta has every reason to believe he can impress in the competition.