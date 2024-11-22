Juventus is reportedly looking to sign a new striker in January to ease the workload on Dusan Vlahovic, who has been their main source of goals this season. Vlahovic has performed admirably, but the strain of playing so many matches as the team’s sole natural striker is significant. With Arkadiusz Milik sidelined by injury, the Serbian has carried the offensive burden almost entirely on his own. Adding another forward would provide both support and rotation options, aligning Juventus with top clubs that often boast a deep bench of attacking talent.

The Bianconeri are keeping tabs on Lorenzo Lucca of Udinese and Giacomo Raspadori of Napoli as potential reinforcements. Raspadori, in particular, might be a more accessible target, as he has struggled for playing time at Napoli. Juventus’ sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, who signed Raspadori during his time at Napoli, could play a key role in facilitating the move. On the other hand, Lucca is an intriguing option given his recent performances and potential to develop into a top-tier forward.

However, Juventus’ ability to sign either player will depend on their financial demands. According to Tuttojuve, the club remains cautious about overspending, especially with plans for additional investment in the summer transfer window. If the asking price for either Lucca or Raspadori exceeds Juventus’ budget, they may delay bolstering their attack until they can secure a more cost-effective solution.

While addressing the immediate need for a new striker is important, Juventus must approach the January transfer market sensibly. Balancing the team’s current requirements with long-term financial health will be crucial, especially as the club navigates a season where squad depth could be a decisive factor. Signing the right forward now could not only support Vlahovic but also strengthen the team’s push for success in both domestic and European competitions.