Why it will be very difficult to beat Sevilla in the Europa League

The word heritage is thrown around when speaking about specific teams, for example, when you talk about Real Madrid and the Champions League, you talk about heritage, well, if there was ever a club that has a heritage in the Europa League, it is Sevilla.

The Spanish side has won the competition no less than six times since 2005 and that alone makes them a team to fear in this competition.

Whatever way you analyse Sevilla's record in the Europa League you cannot fail to see how impressive they have been, Sevilla is the Kings of the Europa League.

Let’s take a closer look at their history of winning Europe’s second competition.

Sevilla’s first Europa League triumph came in the 2005-06 season when they defeated Middlesbrough 4-0 in the final. They successfully defended their title the following year, beating Espanyol on penalties in the final.

After a few years without winning the competition, Sevilla returned to glory in European football in the 2013-14 season, beating Benfica 4-2 on penalties in the final. They won the Europa League again in the 2014-15, 2015-16, and 2019-20 seasons, defeating Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk, Liverpool, and Inter Milan, respectively.

In addition to their six titles, Sevilla has also been runners-up in the Europa League on one occasion, losing to Valencia in the 2003-04 final. They have also reached the semi-finals of the competition on two other occasions. Overall, Sevilla’s record in the Europa League is extremely impressive, and they have established themselves as one of the dominant forces in European football’s second-tier club competition.

Of course, Juventus have heritage as well but not so much in Europe, yes, they have won multiple European trophies but not for some time now, in fact, the last time the Bianconeri tasted European success was back in 95/96 a cool 27 years ago.

Should Juve beat Sevilla? Yes, they should but this is the thing with teams that have a heritage in certain competitions, they somehow manage to overcome the odds and win, just look at Real Madrid last season in the Champions League.

The Europa League represents Juventus’s final chance of picking up proper silverware this season and could also be the only way that Max Allegri keeps his job, so there is a lot riding on the outcome of the Sevilla v Juventus semi-final and whichever team does progress they will be hot favourites to win the competition and guarantee a spot in next seasons Champions League.