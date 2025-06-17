John Elkann is preparing to travel to the United States to join Juventus during their participation in the Club World Cup, signalling a renewed personal involvement with the club.

As the head of the Agnelli family and controlling figure behind Juventus through Exor, Elkann had previously adopted a more hands-off approach to the daily affairs of the club. However, recent developments suggest he is now taking a more direct role in its sporting and strategic direction.

Elkann’s Growing Influence at Juventus

Over the past few months, Elkann has made a number of key decisions that underline his re-engagement with the Bianconeri. One of the most notable changes came with the departure of sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, who left after just two seasons. The move formed part of a broader restructuring effort aimed at steering the club back to the summit of Italian football.

According to Il Bianconero, Elkann’s upcoming trip to the United States is part of a larger strategy to strengthen ties with the squad and reassert his presence. He is expected to be with the team throughout the Club World Cup campaign, a gesture that may serve to motivate both players and staff.

Kenan Yildiz – John Elkann (Getty Images)

A Visible Commitment to the Club’s Future

Elkann’s increasing visibility is being interpreted as a clear signal of his commitment to rebuilding Juventus after a turbulent few seasons. By showing up at major competitions and involving himself more closely with the team, he is also looking to reinforce a winning culture.

For the players, having a figure like Elkann nearby during such an important tournament could prove inspiring. It sends a message that the leadership is not only invested financially, but also emotionally, in the success of the squad.

His presence at the Club World Cup may well mark the beginning of a new era of leadership, where Juventus’ top executives are more directly involved in the on-field project as they strive to reclaim domestic and European dominance.