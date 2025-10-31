John Elkann has become increasingly involved in the day-to-day running of Juventus since the end of last season, though it remains rare for him to visit the team’s dressing room directly. However, following their victory over Udinese, the Exor and Agnelli family leader reportedly made a special appearance among the players, marking an uncommon show of presence and authority.

The win was significant, as it ended a disappointing run of nine matches without a victory. It also came in the aftermath of the managerial change that saw the departure of Igor Tudor. The result was viewed by many as a vindication of the club’s decision to make the change, with the team’s performance reflecting renewed energy and focus under new direction.

Reasons Behind Elkann’s Visit

There had been no clear signs that Tudor had lost control of the dressing room, but Juventus had been struggling to deliver consistent performances throughout the season. The players’ display against Udinese suggested a desire to turn things around and meet the expectations placed upon them by both management and supporters.

According to Il Bianconero, Elkann’s visit to the dressing room was not merely to congratulate the team but to address a deeper issue. He reportedly wanted to speak directly with the players about the importance of taking responsibility for their performances in recent weeks. His message was described as one of accountability and leadership, urging the squad to recognise their role in the club’s struggles and to ensure that they give their full commitment moving forward.

Kenan Yildiz – John Elkann (Getty Images)

A Call for Responsibility and Renewal

With a new manager expected to be appointed soon, Elkann’s intervention serves as both a reminder and a challenge to the players. He emphasised that the team must support the incoming coach and maintain the standards expected at a club of Juventus’ stature.

Although Elkann would prefer to maintain a background role in the club’s operations, circumstances have prompted him to take a more active approach. His presence and message underline a broader effort to restore the competitive spirit and discipline that have long defined Juventus. The visit, while rare, symbolised his determination to guide the team back to stability and ensure that both management and players remain united in pursuit of success.