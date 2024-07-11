Exor president John Elkann visited the Juventus training ground as they prepare for the new season and the start of the Thiago Motta era.

Elkann leads the parent company that owns Juventus and oversees the club, having appointed Cristiano Giuntoli as the sporting director to manage the sporting operations.

He rarely visits the training ground, but he was there today to spend time with the players as they continue their preparations for the new season.

The industrialist is one of the most reassuring guests the club’s players could ever meet, and he spent some time with them.

Il Bianconero reveals he was at the training ground to encourage the team, assure them of his support, and welcome Thiago Motta to the club.

Juve fans will hope he continues to support their efforts to improve the squad and prepare for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

It is reassuring for Elkann to visit the boys and give them a charge ahead of the new season.

We can see that he is serious about making Juve the leading team in terms of performance in Serie A and hopefully, Thiago Motta’s first season will end with some trophies.

However, there is still work to do to get the best out of our current stars.