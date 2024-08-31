Federico Chiesa appeared to be on his way to Barcelona before Liverpool swooped in to sign him from Juventus.

The Bianconeri were eager to offload him before the transfer window closed, and Chiesa was unwilling to join a smaller club.

There were rumours that Chiesa was prepared to run down his contract at the Allianz Stadium to move to Inter Milan as a free agent next summer.

However, Barcelona expressed interest after failing to sign Nico Williams, and Chiesa was excited about the prospect of playing for them.

Juve hoped the deal would go through, but they eventually realised that the Catalan club lacked the financial resources to complete the transfer.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus agreed to a deal worth 10 million euros, but Barcelona wanted to pay that amount over five seasons.

Juventus insisted on immediate payment and rejected the proposal, with Chiesa also becoming less impressed with Barcelona’s financial situation.

When Liverpool showed interest, both Chiesa and Juventus quickly shifted their focus to securing a move to the Premier League club.

Juve FC Says

Liverpool is a much better team to do business with, and we are content that Chiesa has finally left us.