In recent days, news reports claimed that Inter and Juventus are both keeping tabs on Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

The two clubs are currently leading the Serie A standings, with the Bianconeri only trailing the Nerazzurri by two points ahead of the upcoming Derby d’Italia showdown.

But as is often the case, the two Italian giants end up clashing on the market as their transfer targets frequently intertwine.

But according to TuttoJuve, both Inter and Juventus could be facing an uphill battle in their quest to sign Thiago.

The 32-year-old is currently running on an expiring contract. Since negotiations with Liverpool over a renewal have stalled, the player appears destined to leave Anfield as a free agent at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard’s hefty wage demands could turn away the two Serie A clubs.

The source claims Inter have recently offered the player a two-year contract, but the latter wasn’t enticed by the proposal as it included significant wages.

Juve FC say

Although Juventus are in dire need of a creative player in the middle of the park, the last thing the club wants at the moment is another high-earning injury-prone veteran.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich man would have been the perfect profile to join the Bianconeri a few years ago, but he turns 33 in April, and more importantly, his last appearance occurred seven months ago as he’s been dealing with recurring injury problems ever since.

So despite his unquestionable quality, Juventus would be better off avoiding Thiago and turning their attention towards a younger profile.