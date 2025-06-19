Juventus believe they have the upper hand in the race for Canadian international striker Jonathan David who is now a free agent.

The Bianconeri are keen to bolster their attacking ranks with a top-notch striker, regardless of whether they manage to keep Randal Kolo Muani or not.

In recent weeks, the Serie A giants have been heavily linked with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen, but landing the Swedish centre-forward remains a daunting task amidst the ongoing spat between Sporting CP’s president the player’s agent, and the same goes for the Nigerian, as they would have to strike an agreement with Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Are Juventus the favourites for Jonathan David?

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, David represents one of the most plausible targets for Juventus in attack.

The Roman newspaper claims that the Turin-based giants are optimistic about their chances of prevailing in the race for the striker whose contract with LOSC Lille will expire at the end of the month.

The Canadian is supposedly one of the most exciting profiles on the market, and yet, the top clubs around Europe appear to be after other profiles, which could clear the path for Juventus.

Juve must get rid of Dusan Vlahovic to sign David

However, David is only a ‘free agent’ in name, as his arrival could cost around €34 million in the first year between his salary, signing-on bonus, agent commissions and intermediary fees.

Therefore, the source believes that Dusan Vlahovic’s departure is essential to make way for David on the balance sheet.

The Serbian remains the club’s highest-paid player, and his salary will rise to €12 million next season. Hence, Juventus cannot afford to have both players on the wage bill.