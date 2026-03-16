Juventus are currently embroiled in a tight race for the coveted fourth place in the Serie A table, as they vie against Como and Roma for a spot in the next edition of the Champions League.

At this stage of the season, it appears that the podium places have already been sealed. Despite dropping five points in their last two games, Inter are apparently strolling towards the Scudetto title, as they currently enjoy a healthy eight-point lead over Milan, who squandered a golden opportunity to cut the deficit by suffering an agonising defeat to Lazio on Sunday.

Napoli currently sit third with 59 points, with five extra points ahead of Como in fourth place. The Lariani were on par in points with Roma ahead of their direct clash on Sunday, but their victory relegated the capital side to sixth place.

Meanwhile, Juventus acquired 5th place in the standings thanks to a timely win in Udine.

Juventus have schedule advantage in Champions League race

While the three UCL contenders are only separated by three points, La Gazzetta dello Sport argues that the Old Lady has the upper hand.

The pink newspaper cites several small margins that could hand Juventus an important edge in a tight race that could go down to the wire.

First of all, the Turin-based giants are only focused on one front for the remaining part of the season, whereas Como are still involved in the Coppa Italia, and Roma are challenging for the Europa League.

Second, Juventus have a slightly more favourable fixture list compared to the other clubs, even though they still have to play Atalanta (in Bergamo) and Milan. On the other hand, Como will host Inter and Napoli, while Roma will lock horns with Inter and Atalanta, and still has a Derby della Capitale to negotiate against Lazio.

Luciano Spalletti’s effect & Dusan Vlahovic’s return

GdS also mentions how Juventus have acquired more points than all other Serie A clubs except Inter and Milan since Luciano Spalletti’s appointment in late October. Therefore, momentum is supposedly on their side.

Finally, Juventus will receive an important boost with Dusan Vlahovic’s imminent return to action.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if Spalletti’s men will be able to achieve the club’s main objective of the season after falling short in cup competitions.