Juventus don’t have the option to buy Renato Veiga from Chelsea, and they’re apparently not too deranged by the status quo.

The 21-year-old is a Portuguese defender who was snapped up by the Blues last summer following his exploits at FC Basel.

During the first half of the season, he only saw limited playing time at Stamford Bridge. Moreover, Enzo Maresco mostly fielded him as a left-back instead of his original position as a centre-back.

Therefore, the youngster was happy to join Juventus, where he can earn himself more playing time while playing in his natural role. The Portugal international signed for the Bianconeri on a dry loan in January, and almost immediately cemented himself as a regular starter.

Veiga’s momentum was interrupted by an injury in February, but he has now returned to the pitch and has been given a pivotal role in Igor Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 system, operating at the heart of the three-man backline.

But according to La Stampa via TuttoJuve, the young centre-back is unlikely to dwell in Turin beyond the current campaign.

Juventus signed Veiga on a dry loan, so their original agreement with Chelsea doesn’t include an option to buy. Moreover, the Italian giants have yet to contact the West Londoners in an attempt to strike a new accord.

As the newspaper explains, the Bianconeri aren’t necessarily eager to maintain the services of the Portuguese defender, despite his big promise.

That’s because the management believes they’ll have enough options at the back for next season, especially when Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal return from their ACL injuries.

Moreover, Juventus are expected to exercise their option to buy Pierre Kalulu from Milan, and they also have the obligation to buy Lloyd Kelly from Newcastle United if they were to qualify for any European competition next season.