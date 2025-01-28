Juventus is one of the clubs reportedly interested in signing Ben Chilwell, as the English left-back finds himself out of favour at Chelsea. Following the appointment of Chelsea’s new manager, Chilwell was deemed surplus to requirements and asked to seek a move elsewhere. While there was little interest in him during the summer transfer window, he has remained at Stamford Bridge, though his involvement in the first team has been limited.

Chelsea is now eager to offload the defender, and there are suggestions that they might even be willing to send him out on loan this month, which presents a potential opportunity for Juventus. The Bianconeri, having already signed a player on loan from Chelsea recently, could look to bring Chilwell to Turin for the second half of the season to bolster their defensive options.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Chilwell would join Juventus if they go ahead with the anticipated sale of Andrea Cambiaso. Cambiaso, who has been a part of the Juve squad, is expected to attract interest from Premier League clubs, with Manchester City reportedly set to make an approach in the coming days. Juventus is said to be open to a good offer for the Italian defender and would likely accept it if the right terms are met.

Should Cambiaso leave, Juventus would use some of the funds from his sale to facilitate a deal for Chilwell, possibly on loan for the remainder of the season. While the departure of Cambiaso would be disappointing, especially given his potential, Juventus would have to consider a lucrative offer for the player, as it could provide the funds necessary to secure Chilwell’s services.

The potential arrival of Chilwell would give Juventus an experienced option at left-back, providing competition and depth for their squad as they continue their push in domestic and European competitions. However, whether the deal goes through will depend on Chelsea’s willingness to part ways with the player and whether Juventus can secure a deal that suits all parties involved.