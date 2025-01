Despite their initial interest, Juventus has yet to reach an agreement with PSG to bring Skriniar to Turin. The main stumbling blocks appear to be financial, with Juve unwilling to cover the entirety of the player’s wages. Additionally, the Bianconeri are only prepared to offer a straight six-month loan deal, which may not align with PSG’s terms.

According to Il Bianconero, while Juventus remains interested in Skriniar, they are currently focusing on other defensive targets. However, if their efforts to secure those priority signings fail, the club is expected to turn its attention back to Skriniar before the transfer window closes.

This approach, however, is not without risk. Other clubs are reportedly monitoring the Slovakian defender, and Juventus may lose out if Skriniar finds a new team before they decide to act. With his experience and pedigree, Skriniar could be a valuable addition to the Juventus squad, particularly as they aim to address their defensive fragility amidst a challenging season.

That said, there are valid concerns about the long-term value Skriniar would bring to the team. At PSG, he has struggled for consistent game time, raising doubts about whether he could immediately elevate Juve’s defence to the desired level. Additionally, at this stage of his career, Skriniar may not represent a lasting solution to Juventus’ defensive needs.

While the Slovakian would bring experience and quality, Juventus must weigh the potential short-term gains against the long-term implications of such a signing. If Skriniar becomes the club’s fallback option, they will need to act decisively to ensure they don’t miss out, but a careful evaluation of his fit within the squad will also be critical to making the right call.