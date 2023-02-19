Why Juventus cannot win the race for Chelsea star

Juventus is one of the clubs monitoring Mason Mount as Chelsea struggles to tie the midfielder to a new deal.

The Englishman’s demands are deemed too much for them, which has opened the door for other clubs to add him to their squad.

Liverpool is reportedly keen on the former Derby County loanee and Juve is also following the situation in London.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals the Bianconeri chance of adding him to their squad is remote and this is because of the same reason he could leave Chelsea.

What mount is looking for as his salary is simply too much for Juve to pay and it is unlikely he will swap London for Turin.

Juve FC Says

Mount has been a good midfielder in England, but we cannot add him to our squad.

The race for his signature will be dominated by Premier League clubs and English players rarely leave their topflight unless they do not have options there.

We have to find alternatives to target because adding Mount to our squad would be a long shot and there is no need to waste all our efforts on him.

In the summer, more players would be willing to join us who can even make a better impact on the team.