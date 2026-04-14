Marcos Senesi has emerged as a key transfer target for Juventus, with the Bianconeri keen to secure the Bournemouth defender on a free transfer at the end of the season. The centre back is approaching the final stages of his contract and is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished defenders currently available on the market.

Juventus have been in contact with his representatives for several months, attempting to position themselves favourably ahead of other interested clubs. They have intended to agree on a pre-contract arrangement that would bring him to Turin without a transfer fee.

Contract Talks and Rejection

Senesi has held discussions with multiple clubs during this period and is understood to be carefully considering his options. Interest in his signature continues to grow, with several teams monitoring his situation closely as the end of the campaign approaches.

However, Juventus have already encountered a setback in its pursuit. As reported by Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri offered him a contract worth 3 million euros net per season, but the proposal was rejected. This development has complicated their efforts and raised doubts about their ability to secure his signature.

Premier League Preference Emerges

The same report suggests that Juventus now face a significant challenge, as Senesi appears to favour remaining in the Premier League rather than making a move to Serie A. This preference could prove decisive, particularly given the level of interest from clubs in England’s top flight.

Several Premier League sides have been linked with a move for the defender, and his availability on a free transfer makes him an especially attractive option. His situation could become even more competitive depending on his performance at the World Cup this summer.

Juventus had hoped to gain an early advantage over rival suitors, but that objective has not been achieved. As things stand, they must now reassess their approach if they are to remain in contention for one of the most sought-after defenders on the market.