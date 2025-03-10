Amidst all the chaos that ensued on Sunday night, a section of Juventus supporters were heard chanting for their former manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The Bianconeri suffered a humiliating 0-4 defeat at the hands of Atalanta, their worst result at home since 1967. Thiago Motta’s men looked uninspired and confused, as their visitors tormented them from start to finish. Many would argue the result would have been much worse if it wasn’t for Michele Di Gregorio who produced some heroics, especially towards the end of the first half.

When Ademola Lookman scored Atalanta’s fourth, the Curva Sud ultras had seen enough, so they decided to walk out before the final whistle in what was a surreal scene.

But according to IlBianconero, the angry organised groups didn’t take their protest to the outside as some may have expected, but appeared more intent on escaping the unsavoury pummeling.

Nevertheless, the source notes that a section of the crowd was heard chanting Allegri’s name. The report notes that these chants were coming from the same area of the stands that had voiced their support to the Livorno native when he was sacked last season.

While some attributed the chants to mere nostalgia as the fans long for more prosperous days, the report believes the reasons are much more cerebral, as these supporters were aiming an indirect dig towards the hierarchy who sacked the 57-year-old last season, including Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli.

The Bianconeri Allegri following his shocking outburst at the end of the Coppa Italia final victory over Atalanta last May, citing his inappropriate behaviour behind this call. But as we all know, the decision to replace the Tuscan tactician with Motta was already in the air, which prompted the blowup in the first place.

Allegri had two contradicting spells in Turin. He won five Serie A titles in as many years in addition to four Coppa Italia trophies and reached two Champions League finals in his first tenure, but had an underwhelming second stint between 2021 and 2024 where he only managed to win one trophy, and he ironically got himself sacked in the process.