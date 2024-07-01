Juventus and Federico Chiesa might have no other choice but trying to prolong their collaboration, explains Tuttosport.

The 26-year-old’s contract will expire next June, and the two parties haven’t been make to make any significant progress in their renewal negotiations.

Therefore, the Bianconeri would prefer to sell the winger this summer to avoid the risk of losing him for free next year.

Moreover, Chiesa is reportedly inapt to Thiago Motta’s tactical setup. As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the former Fiorentina star thrives in spaces and relies on his outbursts, while the new Juventus manager’s philosophy is built upon possession football.

But while Juventus had set their asking price at 40 million euros and waiting for offers to come, the player’s disappointing outings in Euro 2024 didn’t help his case. Chiesa failed to make a direct goal contribution in four appearances, three as a starter.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the Italian’s underwhelming displays hardly attracted any suitors. Those would only be enticed by the player’s plummeting market value.

So amidst the lack of offers, Juventus and Chiesa could find themselves forced to relaunch their renewal talks and try to find an agreement that would keep the player at Continassa.

Chiesa’s agent Fali Ramadini is requesting a pay rise, while Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli would like to maintain the winger’s current wages (5 million euros per year).

So it remains to be seen if the two parties will soon sit at the table and work on a new contract.

Moreover, the source mentions how signing a competent replacement for Chiesa could also be a daunting task for the club.

The Bianconeri have been linked with Man United wantaway Jadon Sancho, but they certainly cannot afford his wages, as he currently earns circa 20M per year.