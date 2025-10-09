Juventus have been planning to appoint a new sporting director, and all signs are pointing towards Marco Ottolini.

The Bianconeri’s top managerial overhaul is still ongoing under the tutelage of the club’s General Manager Damien Comolli. The Frenchman has been working closely with Giorgio Chiellini, as well as Francois Modesto, who assumed the role of Technical Director.

While the sporting director remains the missing piece in the jigsaw, this issue will be addressed in the coming weeks.

Juventus working on appointing Marco Ottolini as new Sporting Director

As reported in recent hours, Ottolini has emerged as the ultimate candidate for the role. This has also been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano and other top sources in the Italian media.

The 45-year-old has been serving as Genoa’s Sporting Director since 2022. He had previously worked for Juventus between 2018 and 2022, first as a scout and then as the director of loaned-out players.

(Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

As Tuttosport explains, the Serie A giants have been highly impressed by the Italian’s work in the Port City.

When Ottolini arrived at Genoa, they had suffered a relegation to Serie B. But thanks to his excellent work, on-point acquisitions, and the appointment of Alberto Gilardino, the Grifone earned a promotion to the top top flight in 2023.

How Ottolini convinced Juventus

The following year, Genoa registered impressive results in Serie A, with several players catching the eyes of top clubs. They ended up registering major capital gains by selling the likes of Albert Gudmundsson, Mateo Retegui, Radu Dragusin, and, more recently, Koni De Winter.

Moreover, the Turin-based newspaper noted how Genoa’s entire hierarchy changed when 777 Partners sold the club to Dan Sucu in December 2024, with the exception of Ottolini, who is highly appreciated by the new owner.

The source also expects Ottolini’s arrival at Juventus to be finalised next month. His exit from Genoa must be ratified by the club’s Board of Directors meeting, which will take place at the end of October. Afterwards, it will be Juve’s turn to confirm his appointment through a similar board meeting scheduled for early November.