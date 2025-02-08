Juventus can confidently say they have supported Thiago Motta with the players he needs to improve his team.

When they named him their manager in the summer, they were radically changing how their team had worked for at least three consecutive years.

Under Max Allegri, they relied less on technical players because that gaffer only favoured players who knew how to handle their defensive responsibilities.

The team’s default mode under the former gaffer was a defence-first approach, and the Bianconeri did not win a trophy until the final weeks of Allegri’s tenure.

The club decided to change their play style and were happy with the work Motta had done at Bologna, so they made him their next manager and were hopeful for sustainable awards and a return to a more successful period.

The former midfielder arrived at the club as one of the best young managers in Europe, and Juve rebuilt their midfield for him.

They also added some new defenders to the mix including Lloyd Kelly and left Motta to get the stars to adopt his style of play.

Seven months later, it does not seem like the team has changed much, which explains why fans often compare them to the Bianconeri team of last season.

The men in black and white struggled to adjust to the new coach during the first half of the season, and the club had to invest in his squad again.

Juve was one of the most active top clubs in the last transfer window and improved their defence and attack with fine options.

However, in the game against Como, the team struggled, and their opponents played better than they did for much of the fixture.

Because the Bianconeri won the game 2-1, their fans might think the team did well, especially those who did not watch the fixture.

However, that is far from the truth; the black and white men were in dismal shape during the fixture.

There are so many reasons why Juventus has continued to struggle, but perhaps the biggest one is that their new players need time to understand their teammates and get used to their new coach.

When new players join the team, it is expected that they will have a period of acclimatisation, which could be a tough time for the team.

However, Juve must give their new players time, regardless of when they were signed, as only a few professionals can come into a new team and hit the ground running immediately.