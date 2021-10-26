Why Juventus could be livid with the date and location of the Italian Super Cup

In Italian football, things are never quite simple. After winning the Coppa Italia last season, Juventus have booked their spot in the Italian Super Cup where they will take on the domestic league champions, Inter.

Although no official decision has been announced yet, the fixture is expected to played at the San Siro stadium on January 5.

According to JuventusNews24, the venue and the date are both harmful for the Old Lady, and the report explains why the club should oppose it.

Let’s begin with the obvious part, the location. the source states that in the last ten years, the Super Cup was never held at the stadium of the Scudetto winner.

Out of those 10 occasions, Juventus entered the fixture nine times as the league winners. So the source wonders why the FIGC has decided to play the fixture at the home ground of the Scudetto winners, while this advantage was never handed for the Bianconeri during their nine-year winning dynasty.

As for the date, playing the match on January 5 subsequently means that the big Serie A clash against Napoli (scheduled on January 6) will be postponed for another date.

Therefore, the delay could allow the Southerners to retain their key players who were originally set to miss the encounter while they’re away due to the African Cup of Nations. The list includes Kalidou Koulibaly, André Zambo Anguissa and Victor Osimhen.

Juve FC

This controversial decision surely isn’t the first and won’t be the last in Italian football. Nevertheless, the club would be better off focusing on the action itself rather than get itself distracted with never-ending pointless debates.